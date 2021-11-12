Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
