For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
