Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.