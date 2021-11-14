This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
