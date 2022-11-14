 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

