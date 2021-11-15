 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

