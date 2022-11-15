Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.