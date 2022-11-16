This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
