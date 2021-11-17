Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.