Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see clear sk…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58…