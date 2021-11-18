Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.