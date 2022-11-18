 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

