This evening in Dothan: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
