Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.