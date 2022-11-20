For the drive home in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
