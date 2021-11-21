Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
