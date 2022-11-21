This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
