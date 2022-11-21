 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert