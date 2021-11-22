 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

