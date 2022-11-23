This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
