Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

