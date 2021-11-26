Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.