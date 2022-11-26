Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.