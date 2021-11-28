Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. E…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperature…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The fo…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Dothan …