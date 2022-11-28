This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
