Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.