Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west.