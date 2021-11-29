This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
