Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

