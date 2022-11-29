This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Dothan …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a m…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Loca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks …