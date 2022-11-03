 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

