Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.