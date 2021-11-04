This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
