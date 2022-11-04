 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

