Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north.