This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see c…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We wi…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures i…