Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

