 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert