Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We wi…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are …