 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert