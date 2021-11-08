Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.