Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

