Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

