Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.