For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like it w…
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.