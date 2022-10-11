 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

