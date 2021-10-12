This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
