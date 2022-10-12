This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tod…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like it w…
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …