Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

