 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert