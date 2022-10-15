This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tod…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and varia…