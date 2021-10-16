Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's con…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
For the drive home in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorr…