This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tod…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…