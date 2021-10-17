 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

