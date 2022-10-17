Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.