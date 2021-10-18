 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert