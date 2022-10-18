For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temp…